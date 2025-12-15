Mainboard IPO tally hits 100 after 18 years; total worth Rs 1.81 trillion

When the SME issues are also tallied this year’s numbers are already at all-time high: By mid-December, as many as 257 smaller companies completed IPOs raising over Rs 10,970 crore, taking the total numbers of IPOs to 357 and money raised to Rs 1.81 trillion.

This year's record roster also includes marquee names such as Tata Capital (Rs 15,512 crore), LG Electronics (Rs 11,604 crore), Lenskart Solutions (Rs 7,278 crore), and the Groww parent BillionBrains Garage Ventures (Rs 6,632 crore).The 100-mark comes as Park Medi World, Corona Remedies, -Nephrocare Health, and Wakefit Innovations issues are opening this week.

As of December 5, as many as 96 companies had completed their IPOs raising Rs 1.7 trillion, surpassing last year's record of Rs 1.59 trillion, mobilised by 91 firms, said investment bankers. This also marks the first time two consecutive years of record primary-market fundraising as historically, a blockbuster year used to follow by a few years of tepid market. This came even as secondary markets were tepid especially in July and August but as many as 25 companies had raised Rs 26,579 crore in September alone, making it the busiest month since January 1997.