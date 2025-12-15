Markets slip into cautious red as Sensex loses 69 points mid-morning

In the midmorning trade, the Sensex was down over 69 points at 85197, while the Niftey50 touched 26,016, down 30 points.

Global sentiment weighed heavily on domestic markets. Asian equities were largely weaker, following mixed signals from overseas markets, which kept investors on edge. The absence of strong positive triggers and lingering uncertainty around global growth and trade dynamics encouraged traders to pare exposure, particularly after the recent run-up in Indian equities. Concerns over the trajectory of foreign portfolio investor flows also remained a key overhang, as sustained selling by overseas investors has continued to exert pressure on valuations.

Currency movements added to the cautious tone. The rupee remained under stress against the US dollar, reinforcing worries about capital outflows and their impact on equity markets. Historically, a weakening currency has tended to coincide with heightened volatility in equities, and this relationship was evident in the choppy trading pattern seen through the morning session.

Sectorally, the pressure was broad-based. Financials, automobiles and pharmaceutical stocks were among the notable laggards, reflecting profit-taking and defensive repositioning. Information technology stocks showed mixed trends, with selective buying offering limited support, while consumer-oriented stocks also saw mild selling as investors reassessed near-term demand prospects. The lack of sectoral leadership underscored the fragile market mood.

From a market perspective, traders appeared reluctant to take aggressive directional bets ahead of greater clarity on global macro cues and capital flows. Technical indicators suggested that while the broader trend remains intact, the market is entering a phase of consolidation, with near-term downside risks if key support levels fail to hold. At the same time, sustained recovery would require stronger participation from institutional investors and an improvement in global risk appetite.

Overall, the mid-morning trade today reflected a cautious and corrective phase for Indian equities. With global uncertainties, foreign selling pressure and currency weakness continuing to influence sentiment, markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term, with investors focusing on capital preservation and selective stock-specific opportunities rather than broad-based risk taking.