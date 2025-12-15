Pharma stocks slide as US pricing worries and profit booking rattle sentiment

Regulatory overhang also played a role in dampening sentiment. Ongoing scrutiny by the US drug regulator and delays in approvals for new facilities or products have kept investors cautious. While there have been no major adverse announcements, the absence of strong positive regulatory updates prompted traders to reduce exposure, especially in stocks that had rallied sharply in recent weeks.

According market experts, profit booking emerged as another important factor behind the decline. Pharma stocks had outperformed the broader market over the past few months, benefiting from defensive buying, stable earnings and expectations of margin improvement. With benchmark indices turning weak and risk appetite fading, investors chose to lock in gains in defensives such as pharmaceuticals, leading to selling pressure across the sector.

Currency movements also influenced sentiment. The rupee’s weakness against the US dollar, while generally supportive for export-oriented sectors over the long term, added to short-term volatility. Investors appeared uncertain about how much of the currency benefit could realistically translate into margins amid persistent pricing pressure and higher compliance costs.

At a broader level, the sell-off reflected a shift in market positioning rather than a fundamental deterioration in the sector. As global cues weakened and foreign investors continued to trim exposure to Indian equities, sectors perceived as crowded trades saw sharper corrections. Pharma, despite its defensive tag, was not immune to this trend, said a leading market analyst.

Overall, the fall in pharma shares on December 15 was driven by a combination of global cues, regulatory caution, profit booking and a general risk-off mood in the markets. While the near-term sentiment remains cautious, the longer-term outlook for the sector continues to rest on factors such as regulatory clarity, stabilisation in US pricing and sustained growth in domestic formulations, he said.