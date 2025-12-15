Star Air becomes the first regional carrier to launch operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport

Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, Chief Executive Officer, Star Air, said that they are the only regional airline launching from NMIA, which is an extension of their commitment to connect real India with convenient and time-saving options.

“These new routes will give travellers from Navi Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region easy access to important regional cities through Star Air’s ever-growing network, while also opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment,” he added.

Star Air is the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) and commenced its commercial operations in 2019. Currently, Star Air operates a fleet of 12 aircraft, including 8 Embraer E175s and 4 Embraer E145s, and is looking to expand the fleet to 25 aircraft over the next 36 months.

Earlier, Air India Group, IndiGo and Akasa Air had committed launching operations from NMIA. Promoted by Adani Airport Holdings, NMIA is set to commence operation from December 25, 2025. The airport is a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).