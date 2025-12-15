Unemployment slides to 4.7% in November, signals steady grip of job market recovery

Alongside the fall in unemployment, both the labour force participation rate and the worker population ratio showed an improvement during the month, indicating that more people are actively seeking work and finding employment. This is a crucial signal, as falling unemployment accompanied by rising participation typically reflects genuine labour market strengthening rather than temporary or seasonal distortions.

The November outcome also reverses the mild stagnation seen in the previous month, when unemployment had remained unchanged, and reinforces the trend of gradual normalisation following volatility earlier in the year. The improvement appears to be supported by seasonal demand in agriculture and allied activities, continued momentum in services, and a recovery in select segments of manufacturing that tend to generate short-term and informal employment during the festive and post-monsoon period.

Rural areas are believed to have contributed significantly to the decline in joblessness, supported by agricultural activity and related work after a relatively stable monsoon season. At the same time, urban employment conditions appear to have remained resilient, with services-led hiring helping offset lingering weakness in some labour-intensive manufacturing segments. The data also suggest a gradual rise in female workforce participation, which has been a key driver of improvements in overall labour market indicators over the past year.

From a macroeconomic perspective, the fall in unemployment to a seven-month low offers reassurance to policymakers at a time when concerns persist over global growth, geopolitical risks and tighter financial conditions in major economies. A stable and improving labour market supports domestic consumption, which remains a critical pillar of India’s economic growth, especially as external demand remains uneven, the Ministry statement said.

However, while the headline unemployment rate paints a positive picture, underlying challenges remain. Issues such as job quality, wage growth, informality and youth employment continue to require close monitoring. A significant share of new employment is still concentrated in informal or self-employed categories, which may not offer income stability or social security benefits. Moreover, sustaining lower unemployment levels over the coming months will depend on the durability of growth in manufacturing, construction and services, as well as the pace of public and private investment.

The November data underline a strengthening trend in India’s labour market, with unemployment easing to its lowest level since April amid rising participation and employment. But the key test ahead will be whether this momentum can be maintained beyond seasonal factors and translate into more stable, higher-quality job creation as the economy heads into the final quarter of the financial year, says an economist who commented on the government claim.