Axis Bank chief economist sees GDP growing at 7.5% in FY27

MUMBAI: Structural and regulatory reforms, lower borrowing costs, accelerated capital formation, benign inflation and a cyclical boost from policy easing will help the economy gain more momentum in FY27, growing at 7.5% according to a private forecast.

According to Neelkanth Mishra, the chief economist at Axis Bank and head of research at Axis Capital, the economy can sustain above-trend growth without inflationary pressures given economic slack. He told reporters here Tuesday that he expect the economy to post an above-trend, above-consensus growth of 7.5% next fiscal.

Mishra bases his optimism on several drivers including receding fiscal drag, supportive monetary policy, structural reforms and regulatory easing.

He also said improved financials, low cost of capital, and high-capacity utilization would lift capital expenditure in FY27. Sustained TFP (total factor productivity, which essentially measures the technology behind production, rather than just the quantity of resources used) gains and a rebound in capital formation would support the growth outlook, he added.