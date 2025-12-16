China Eastern Airlines plans to relaunch Kolkata-Kunming flights, introduce new Mumbai-Shanghai route

Owing to robust demand for flights between China and India, China Eastern Airlines on Tuesday announced the commencement of daily non-stop flights between New Delhi and Shanghai from January 2, 2026. Looking ahead, China Eastern Airlines said it will expand its footprint in India, with plans to relaunch Kolkata–Kunming flights and introduce a new route Mumbai–Shanghai in the near future.

“These initiatives underscore the airline’s vision to provide Indian travellers with greater access to China and beyond, while supporting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations,” said China Eastern Airlines in a statement.

The rapid expansion follows the successful relaunch of the Delhi-Shanghai route in November 2025 after a five-year hiatus. While the route was initially planned for a phased increase from three to five weekly flights, the “overwhelming response from both passengers and trade partners” has prompted China Eastern to move directly to daily flights.

Besides China Eastern, Indian airlines are also aggressively expanding their presence in the Chinese market after the two nations approved the resumption of direct flights following a long hiatus. IndiGo led the revival with the launch of direct services between Kolkata and Guangzhou in late October. Air India is set to restart non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG) from February 1, 2026.