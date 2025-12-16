Citroen reports three-fold jump in India sales in Q4 of 2025

French car brand Citroen on Tuesday reported that its India sales grew three-fold in Q4 of 2025 compared to Q3, driven by its Citroën 2.0 "Shift Into The New" strategy. The strategy, formally unveiled in August 2025, outlined a long-term roadmap to deepen localisation, expand the dealer and service footprint, and elevate customer-centric product and ownership experiences across India.

Citroen, a relatively smaller player in the world’s third-largest car market, stated that the renewed focus on India-centric products, expanded customer ecosystem, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities have accelerated its domestic growth and contribution to Stellantis’ export performance. Stellantis is the parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Jeep and many other automotive brands.

As per data available, the total sales figures of Citroen cars were 1,224 units in November 2025 and 1,426 units in October 2025. As part of Citroën India’s broader growth story, vehicle exports rose 18.8% in 2025, driven by strong demand from Africa and ASEAN markets.