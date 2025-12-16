Citroen reports three-fold jump in India sales in Q4 of 2025

French car brand Citroen on Tuesday reported that its India sales grew three-fold in Q4 of 2025 compared to Q3, driven by its Citroën 2.0 "Shift Into The New" strategy. The strategy, formally unveiled in August 2025, outlined a long-term roadmap to deepen localisation, expand the dealer and service footprint, and elevate customer-centric product and ownership experiences across India.
Citroen, a relatively smaller player in the world’s third-largest car market, stated that the renewed focus on India-centric products, expanded customer ecosystem, and strengthened manufacturing capabilities have accelerated its domestic growth and contribution to Stellantis’ export performance. Stellantis is the parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Jeep and many other automotive brands.
As per data available, the total sales figures of Citroen cars were 1,224 units in November 2025 and 1,426 units in October 2025. As part of Citroën India’s broader growth story, vehicle exports rose 18.8% in 2025, driven by strong demand from Africa and ASEAN markets.
Shailesh Hazela, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said that with a sharp focus on localisation, enhancing India-first product interventions, and expanding customer accessibility, they have created a strong and sustainable growth path.
“The impact is visible; Citroëndelivered 3X sales in Q4 vs Q3 and contributed significantly to Stellantis India’s 18.8% export growth in 2025. With the Basalt set to join our global export portfolio in 2026, India is rapidly becoming a core pillar of Citroën’s long-term strategy for product development, manufacturing, and technology,” added Hazela.
Citroën strengthened its portfolio in 2025 with refreshed and new models, including the C3 Dark Edition, Aircross, C3X, Basalt, and Aircross X. Looking ahead, Citroën India said it will continue to expand its retail and product portfolio, accelerate India-first innovations, scale exports, and strengthen sustainable mobility solutions, including electric vehicles.