Funskool to manufacture electronic toys

The company said that it will introduce a range of products under its in-house brand Giggles, including My First Learning Pad, Cargo Truck, Dump Truck, My First Learning Laptop, and My First Melody Book.

Commenting on the launch, Shabir said; “We are excited to enter the electronic toys space, a category that is transforming how children play and learn. This expansion is part of our broader ambition to build India into a global toy-manufacturing hub. Our foray into electronic toys will help us increase our overall market share. The trust that Indian families have placed in Funskool continues to inspire us to deliver safe, high-quality toys that offer fun, entertainment, and holistic development for children.”

The newly launched toys are priced from Rs 1,249/- onwards and will be available across a wide range of toy stores and e-commerce platforms, he added.