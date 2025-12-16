Lok Sabha passes insurance bill, Finance Minister says sector needs more capital infusion

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, paving the way for allowing up to 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector.

The Bill, introduced with the objective of boosting capital inflows, improving insurance penetration and enhancing ease of doing business, also empowers the insurance regulator to disgorge unlawful gains made by insurers and insurance intermediaries.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the legislation aims to increase competition in the insurance market, enabling consumers to access a wider range of products at more affordable premium rates. “When competition comes into the market, the rate automatically comes down. Monopoly doesn’t give us that advantage. The more the competition, the better the rates,” she said.

The Finance Minister underlined the need for further capital infusion into the sector, stating that permitting 100% FDI would help India benefit from better technology, world-class risk assessment models and globally competitive insurance products. “The proposed removal of the upper cap on FDI in the insurance sector will be a significant enabler in meeting these objectives,” she added.