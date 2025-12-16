Markets drift lower in midmorning trade as global caution and FII selling weigh

The weak tone was largely in line with subdued Asian markets, where investors remained wary amid uncertainty over global interest rates and the strength of the US dollar. This backdrop encouraged domestic traders to pare exposure to equities, particularly in rate-sensitive and globally linked sectors.

Sector-wise, metals, IT and realty stocks saw notable selling pressure, tracking concerns over global growth and demand. Banking and financial stocks also edged lower, with profit booking visible in select heavyweight lenders following recent gains. Broader markets underperformed, as mid-cap and small-cap stocks saw sharper declines, signalling a clear risk-off bias among investors.

The rupee’s continued weakness against the dollar added to market unease, raising concerns over imported inflation and corporate cost pressures. While exporters found some support from currency depreciation, gains were limited by worries over slowing global demand and earnings visibility.

Market participants said persistent foreign institutional investor selling remained a key drag, as overseas investors stayed cautious on emerging markets amid elevated global bond yields. Domestic institutional buying offered limited support but was not strong enough to offset the broader selling pressure.

Analysts expect the near-term market trend to remain cautious and range-bound, with global cues, currency movements and upcoming economic data likely to dictate direction. While India’s structural growth story remains intact, the current phase is seen as one of consolidation, with investors focusing on selective, fundamentally strong stocks rather than broad-based buying.