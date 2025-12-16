NCLT clears Vedanta’s five-way split, setting stage for conglomerate reset

The market response to the decision was positive, with Vedanta shares rising sharply as investors welcomed the clarity on the long-delayed restructuring. The rally reflected expectations that a simpler corporate architecture could unlock value that was previously obscured within the conglomerate framework. Analysts have long argued that Vedanta’s varied businesses, spanning natural resources, energy and manufacturing, were being valued at a discount due to complexity, cross-holdings and concerns over capital allocation.

From a strategic perspective, the demerger is intended to allow each business to pursue growth and funding strategies suited to its sector. Capital-intensive operations such as aluminium and oil and gas could attract specialised investors, while mature or cash-generating units may gain flexibility in dividends or debt reduction. The separation is also expected to improve transparency, governance and accountability by clearly ring-fencing assets, liabilities and cash flows.

That said, the approval does not eliminate execution risks. The task of disentangling shared services, intercompany loans, guarantees and regulatory licences remains complex. Each new entity will need to establish independent financial structures and comply with sector-specific regulatory requirements. In addition, scrutiny is likely to continue from lenders and government authorities, particularly in businesses where public resources, mining rights or energy supply obligations are involved.

Debt allocation across the demerged entities will be a key factor influencing investor confidence in the next phase. Vedanta’s consolidated leverage has been a long-standing concern for the market, and how liabilities are distributed among the new companies will shape their credit profiles and access to capital. Any perception of uneven debt loading or lingering contingent liabilities could temper enthusiasm despite the structural clarity offered by the split.

Looking ahead, the company is expected to complete the remaining procedural steps, including regulatory filings and operational separation, over the coming months. If the timeline holds, the reorganisation could be completed by the end of the current financial year. For Vedanta, the NCLT approval represents a decisive step towards reshaping the group, but the success of the exercise will ultimately depend on disciplined execution and the ability of each standalone business to deliver sustainable performance on its own merits.