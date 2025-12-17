NLC India Renewables signs power purchase agreement with SJVN

The agreement was signed by representatives of NIRL and SJVNL in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL and Chairman of NIRL; Bhupender Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN Limited; Director (Finance), NLCIL; Director (Power & Projects), NLCIL; and Director (Personnel), SJVNL.

Last week, NLC India Renewables also signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with PTC India Limited to set up a green energy joint venture. The proposed venture will develop, operate, and maintain renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hydro, battery energy storage systems, green ammonia, and other emerging clean technologies. The partners plan to develop up to 2,000 MW of green energy capacity in phases, beginning with around 500 MW in the first phase.

NLC India Limited is a public sector enterprise engaged in lignite mining and power generation. Established in 1956, the company’s operations are spread across various parts of the country.