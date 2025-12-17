NTPC Green Energy commissions 37.9 MW solar capacity at Khavda; adds 78 MW at Nokh, Rajasthan

The capacity has been declared commercially operational with effect from 00:00 hours on December 18, 2025, the company said. Following this commissioning, the commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 7,889.335 MW, while its total installed renewable energy capacity has increased to 7,927.26 MW.

Separately, NTPC Limited has declared the commercial operation of 78 MW of solar power capacity at Plot-1 of its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan.

The newly commissioned capacity forms part of the 245 MW Plot-1, which is one of the three plots under the 3×245 MW Nokh Solar PV Project being developed by NTPC in the state.

The 78 MW capacity has also been declared commercially operational with effect from 00:00 hours on December 18, 2025, enabling NTPC to commence power generation and revenue booking from the project.