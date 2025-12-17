Sebi slashes mutual fund expense ratios, culls 5 bps exit load, caps brokerage fee at 6 bps

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board has almost completely overhauled the mutual fund regulations, penned way back in 1996, to improve cost transparency and reduce the expense burden on investors. This was among seven other changes for the capital markets including introduction of an abridged IPO prospectus, and a complete overhaul of the 1992 broker regulation.

The Sebi board meeting here on Wednesday -- the fourth since the new chairman Tuhin Pandey took over in March -- has also cleared changes to the total expense ratio (TER) framework, replacing it with a base expense ratio (BER). This excludes all statutory levies such as securities transaction tax (STT), GST, stamp duty and commodities transaction tax from calculations, which will be directly but separately passed on to the investor. The TER was inclusive of these statutory duties and levies. The board has also approved tighter caps on brokerage and distribution commissions and allowed performance-linked expense structures for certain schemes.

The new mutual fund regulations replace the 1996 framework. While the old one ran into 162 pages or 67,000 words, the new one is only 88 pages or 31,000 words, Pandey told reporters here Wednesday evening.

Asked whether the investor benefits from the changes, Pandey answered in the affirmative, saying, “The BER is a cap and not a floor and the new norms completely remove the 5 bps exit load that an investor had to pay. Also a fund house is free to offer a lower BER, which also benefits the investor.”

Statutory levies (STT/CTT, GST, stamp duty, Sebi and exchange fees, etc.) are to be charged on actuals, over and above the BER, he said, adding that the additional 5 bps expense allowance linked to exit loads has been removed.

The regulator has also rationalised the brokerage caps on mutual funds by revising its earlier proposal to cap the brokerage that mutual funds pay, raising the limit to 6 bps from the earlier 2 bps for equity cash transactions. At present, fund managers pay up to 12 bps as brokerage to buy and sell stocks in their portfolios. Sebi changed brokerage rates for derivative mutual fund deals from 1 to 2 bps exclusive of levies.

The regulator has also cut the base expense ratio limit for index funds, ETFs to 0.9% from 1% and for close-ended equity schemes to 1% from 1.25%.