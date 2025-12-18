Bhavish Aggarwal sells stake in Ola Electric for third straight day, stock hits all-time low

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric Mobility, sold shares in his company for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Over three days, he has divested a 2.2% stake valued at more than Rs 324 crore, a figure larger than the Rs 260 crore required to clear a promoter-level loan.

The persistent selling by the promoter extended the stock’s downtrend, driving it to an all-time low close of Rs 31.46, a drop of more than 4% from the previous day's close. In the past three sessions, the stock has crashed more than 16% and so far this year it is down nearly 64%.

Thursday’s transaction involved 2.83 crore shares or 0.64% of paid-up equity sold at Rs 31.90 each for Rs 90.3 crore. Earlier, Aggarwal offloaded 0.95% (Rs 142.3 crore) on Wednesday and 0.59% (Rs 91.87 crore) on Tuesday.

Ola Electric confirmed on Thursday that the promoter has completed the one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal shareholding. The transaction was undertaken solely to repay a promoter-level loan of approximately ₹260 crore fully and to release all 3.93% shares previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges, said the company.

“Following the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold 34.6% in Ola Electric, with no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term commitment. This was a planned, time-bound exercise executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and has no impact on the company’s performance, operations, or strategic direction,” added the company.