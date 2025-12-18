Cap not only deterrent for FDI in insurance sector

Despite the government’s push to allow 100% foreign investments in the insurance sector through the Insurance Bill, 2025, experts caution that foreign capital may not flow in easily unless long-standing concerns around governance control, residency norms and regulatory hurdles are addressed.

The existing framework permits FDI of up to 74%, yet foreign investment remains largely underutilised. Of the 40 insurers with any FDI, 10 have foreign investments of less than 26%, 23 have FDI between 26% and 49%, and three have FDI between 49% and 74%, she said. Only four have reached the 74% cap.

A key deterrent has been the conditions attached to foreign ownership. “Some key conditions that were applicable for the 74% FDI limit included residency requirements for a majority of directors and key managerial personnel including MD/ CEO. So, even with a majority stake, foreign partners found they had limited actual control over governance and key decision-making processes,” said Narendra Ganpule, Partner and Insurance Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

He added that there is still no clarity on whether these conditions will stay or be relaxed. Thus, regulatory unpredictability has also weighed on investor sentiments. Frequent changes and lack of clarity around products, distribution norms and operating models have often resulted in volatile profitability, making India’s insurance market less attractive for foreign insurers seeking stable, long-term returns.

Another major hurdle has been the lack of clarity on exit options for foreign investors. “Many foreign insurers have been hesitant to put in more capital without full control over strategy, technology and exit decisions. In certain joint ventures (JV), Indian promoters were unwilling to dilute further, valuations were rich, and legacy distribution arrangements made stake hikes commercially unattractive,” said Stella Joseph, Partner, Economic Laws Practice.