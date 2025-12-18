India–Oman CEPA sealed in Muscat, opening a new chapter in trade and investment ties

As of the most recent data, bilateral trade between India and Oman stands at around $10.5 billion in the 2024–25 period, up from roughly $8.95 billion the previous year, reflecting steady growth in commerce between the two nations. India’s exports to Oman were valued at about $4.1 billion, with petroleum products such as naphtha and petrol, machinery, aircraft, rice, iron and steel articles, beauty and personal care products and ceramics among the key export items.

India’s imports from Oman, valued at over $6.5 billion, are heavily concentrated in energy and industrial inputs such as crude oil, liquefied natural gas and fertilisers, which together make up a large share of the trade value. Beyond energy, imports include chemical feedstocks and other raw materials that support India’s agricultural, chemicals, cement and power industries. The trade relationship also spans sectors like textiles, electronics, machinery, petrochemicals and automotive components, and the fresh CEPA is expected to broaden this engagement by improving market access and reducing trade barriers on a wide range of goods and services.

For India, the partnership with Oman is strategically important. Oman sits at a crucial crossroads of global trade routes, with proximity to key shipping lanes linking Asia, Africa and Europe. Strengthening economic ties with Muscat not only enhances India’s footprint in the Middle East but also supports its broader objective of securing supply chains, expanding export markets and building resilient trade partnerships in a volatile global environment. The agreement is expected to benefit Indian exporters in sectors such as engineering goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food products and services, while also encouraging Indian companies to invest in logistics, manufacturing and infrastructure projects in Oman.

From Oman’s perspective, the agreement aligns with its long-term economic diversification strategy aimed at reducing dependence on oil revenues. Improved access to the Indian market, one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, could open new opportunities for Omani businesses in sectors such as petrochemicals, minerals, fisheries and tourism. The pact is also expected to attract greater Indian investment into Oman’s industrial zones, ports and special economic zones, supporting job creation and industrial growth.

Beyond trade in goods, the agreement is expected to place strong emphasis on investment facilitation, services and cooperation in emerging areas. This includes collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, digital technologies and logistics, areas that are increasingly central to both countries’ economic priorities. The deal is also likely to strengthen cooperation between small and medium enterprises, enabling them to tap into each other’s markets with fewer regulatory hurdles.

The signing of the agreement comes at a time when India is actively pursuing deeper economic partnerships across regions to cushion itself from global economic uncertainties and shifting trade dynamics. By securing a comprehensive pact with Oman, India reinforces its position as a key economic partner for Gulf nations, complementing its existing ties with other countries in the region.