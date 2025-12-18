IndiGo flight disruptions to be probed by Competition Commission of India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has launched an inquiry into India’s largest airline IndiGo based on a complaint it received from an informant after the recent flight disruptions. CCI’s actions follow a major operational breakdown at IndiGo earlier this month that triggered large-scale cancellations.

“The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken cognizance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes. Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002,” said CCI in a short statement.

As per general protocol, the commission first conducts a preliminary inquiry and then based on the initial findings, it directs the Director General office to start a full-blown formal investigation. As per sources, CCI was internally examining last week whether IndiGo violated competition norms.

It may be noted that Section 4 of the Competition Act prohibits abuse of a dominant position. While the Act does not prohibit dominance itself, exploiting such a position through unfair or predatory pricing can attract penalties.

IndiGo has a dominant market share of nearly 65% in the Indian aviation industry and according to experts, the CCI will be focusing on whether the airline leveraged this strength leading to the early December 2025 flight chaos which shook India’s aviation industry.