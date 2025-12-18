Nissan to launch three SUVs in India, expand dealership footprint

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday unveiled a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Gravite which will be launched in early 2026. It will be the first product to be rolled out under the brand’s refreshed and strategically curated line-up to strengthen its presence in the world’s third largest passenger vehicle market.
Nissan India’s product roadmap includes the launch of the Gravite in early 2026; followed by the Tekton in mid-2026 and a seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027. The company is also looking to expand its sales network from 155 to 250 outlets by the end of the financial year.
“India continues to be a strong contributor to AMIEO’s performance, and Nissan Motor India plays a pivotal role in our strategy. Over FY25, we have strengthened our business operations, expanded our portfolio, and delivered on every promise made under our 2024 product offensive,” said Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).
He added, “With new models developed in and for India, and exports to several international markets, India remains both a growth driver and a strategic hub for Nissan Alliance. The reveal of the Gravite demonstrates our continued momentum and reinforces our confidence in the road ahead.”
Despite being in India for nearly two decades, Nissan remains a marginal player in India with its current line-up limited to compact SUV Magnite and market share falling to less than 1%. With a new product line-up, Nissan would be eying to increase its presence in the domestic market.
Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said that as the second model in their all-new product line-up, the Gravite marks a pivotal step in their transformation journey and reinforces commitment to delivering vehicles that resonate with the aspirations of Indian consumers.