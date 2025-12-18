Nissan to launch three SUVs in India, expand dealership footprint

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday unveiled a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Gravite which will be launched in early 2026. It will be the first product to be rolled out under the brand’s refreshed and strategically curated line-up to strengthen its presence in the world’s third largest passenger vehicle market.

Nissan India’s product roadmap includes the launch of the Gravite in early 2026; followed by the Tekton in mid-2026 and a seven-seater C-SUV in early 2027. The company is also looking to expand its sales network from 155 to 250 outlets by the end of the financial year.

“India continues to be a strong contributor to AMIEO’s performance, and Nissan Motor India plays a pivotal role in our strategy. Over FY25, we have strengthened our business operations, expanded our portfolio, and delivered on every promise made under our 2024 product offensive,” said Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).