Vodafone Idea subsidiary VITIL raises Rs 3,300 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 3,300 crore through the issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) by its subsidiary Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Limited (VITIL).

The company said in a press note that the fund will enable it to bolster its capital expenditure and support business growth. The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised by VITIL to repay its payment obligations to Vi.

"This fresh fundraise reinforces investor confidence in our strategy and long term vision. This capital strengthens our momentum as we continue to scale our network and enhance services for our customers. Discussions relating to long-term debt raise to support capex are ongoing with banks,” said Abhijit Kishore, CEO, VIL.