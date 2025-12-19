Adani Group in talks for nuclear sector entry through SMR project in UP

Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is in discussions with the Uttar Pradesh government to foray into India’s nuclear sector. According to a news report citing sources, the company plans to build eight 200-megawatt Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) within the state.

However, the state government has yet to identify a suitable riverside site, which is essential to ensure a steady water supply for the reactors. Other major Indian conglomerates, including the Tata Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., and the JSW Group, are also jockeying for access to this emerging sector.

As per the report, the discussions with the Uttar Pradesh government are centered on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under this arrangement, the state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) would operate the proposed plant on behalf of the Adani Group.The state-run Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is currently working on the design and development of the 200 MW SMRs that the Adani Group intends to install. The entire project is expected to take five to six years to complete following government approval. Sources noted that the timeline is slightly extended because the Adani Group is a new entrant in the nuclear energy space.

India currently operates approximately two dozen nuclear reactors across seven locations, contributing roughly 3% of the country's total electricity generation, according to a parliamentary statement made in July. While current capacity stands at 8,780 MW, plans are underway to boost this to 13,600 MW through projects in various stages of implementation.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, 2025, and has since been passed by both Houses of Parliament. The SHANTI Bill replaces the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010. While the 1962 Act previously governed the development of atomic energy, and the 2010 Act provided the framework for liability and compensation, the new Bill modernizes these regulations to allow for greater private sector participation.