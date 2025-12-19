ED questions Jai Anmol Ambani in a money laundering case

The CBI had filed a criminal case against Jai Anmol Ambani following allegations of cheating and fund diversion that caused Union Bank of India a loss of Rs 228.06 crore.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group is facing money laundering investigation alleged irregularities in loans worth approximately Rs 17,000 crore.

The FIR, registered on December 6, 2025, at the CBI's Banking Security and Fraud Branch (BSFB) in New Delhi, has named Jai Anmol Ambani, former director of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), along with Ravindra Sharad Sudhalkar, the company's ex-CEO and whole-time director, unknown associates and public servants.

The cheating and fund diversion allegedly occurred during the period from April 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019.

During probe, CBI found that funds were allegedly siphoned through different companies, including Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Telecom Ltd, Reliance Communication Infrastructure Ltd, and K M Toll Road among others.

CBI obtained search warrants from the court of special CBI Judge Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd, residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani, the then director of M/s Reliance Home Finance Ltd. and residential premises of Ravindra Sudhalkar, ex-CEO and whole time director of M/s. RHFL, all at Mumbai, the CBI statement said.

"Several incriminating documents have been observed and are being taken into possession during searches. Searches are in progress," the statement said