Govt likely to miss income tax collection by a big margin

The government is likely to miss its ambitious income tax collection target of 15% for FY26 by a big margin. Despite the 2025 Union Budget announcing a major relief to individual taxpayers, the government had set a steep target of 15% growth in income tax collection in FY26. However, going by the net income tax collections till 17th December, the government might miss the target by a big margin.

Net income tax collection in FY26 till December 17 rose by 6.4% to Rs 8.47 lakh crore against Rs 7.96 lakh crore even as the total net direct tax collection rose by 8%. To achieve the budget target Rs 14.4 lakh crore, the income tax collection must grow by 70% in the next three months.

“Overall, ICRA expects a sizeable miss in personal income tax collections relative to the FY26 Budget target of Rs. 14.4 lakh crore, which entails a 15% growth over the FY2025 provisional number,” says Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2025 announced a slew of sops to ease the burden on the taxpayers of the country. Her personal income tax proposals include an increase in the threshold up to which no tax is levied on income. The income threshold was increased from Rs 7 lakh to 12 lakh, making any income up to Rs 12.75 lakh tax free (after including the standard deduction of Rs 75,000).