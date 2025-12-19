India, Oman FTA to come into effect in 3 months

he India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will come into effect within three months, the Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, a day after the two countries signed the agreement. Goyal also said that several Indian companies like Apollo, Amul, Amity will be exploring investment opportunities in Oman, confirmed the minister.



“The Oman minister and I have discussed and decided that we will try to operationalise the agreement within three months,” said Goyal during a media briefing on Friday.



India will get duty-free market access for its 99% exports in value terms to Oman. Currently, only 15.33% of India’s exports enters Oman at zero duty under the MFN regime. As highlighted by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, one of the biggest gains from this FTA comes from the services sector, with Oman opening up 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for India. This move can boost India's services exports.

India is planning to invest in domains like battery manufacturing, green hydrogen production, education and medical sector in Oman. Amity and Apollo Group have committed to make investments for the education and healthcare sectors, respectively.