Japan's MUFG snaps up 20% in Shriram Fin for $4.4 billion making largest FDI in finance sector

The other large deals in the domestic financial services space in recent months are the UAE-based International Holding Company’s Rs 8,850-crore investment in Sammaan Capital (foremerly Indiabulls Finance), the Rs 7,700 crore infusion by Warburg Pincus and ADIA into IDFC First Bank and Japan’s Mizuho Securities acquiring 60% stake in Avendus Capital from the US-based investment firm KKR for around $500 million this Wednesday.

The deal marks the largest foreign direct investment in the domestic financial services sector, underscoring the growing global investor confidence in the country’s lending and financial ecosystem.

It also shows how the Japanese financial gaints flushed with money but a stagnating home market following the decacdes of negative interest rates are looking at growth markets like ours for balancesheet expansion and faster growth.

Following the transction, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will have the right to appoint two nominee directors on the board of Shriram Finance.

The floor price for the preferential issue has been set at Rs 840.83/share and MUFG will acquire 47.11 crore equity shares, Shriram Finance said in a statement.

Shriram Finance, which is owned by the Shriram group through Shriram Capital holds a 25.4% stake in Shriram Finance, with the rest held by the public. The non-banking lender had assets under management exceeding Rs 2.81 trillion as of the September quarter and operates through a nationwide network of 3,225 branches.

The proposed minority investment by MUFG Bank is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement Friday.

The transaction involves a primary issuance of equity shares and will significantly strengthen Shriram Finance’s capital base, improve its balance sheet resilience and provide long-term growth capital to support business expansion across lending segments, the release added.

Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance, said, “the investment marks a defining milestone in the company’s growth journey and reflects global confidence in both the country’s financial services sector and Shriram Finance’s leadership position.”