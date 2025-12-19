Supriya Lifescience eyes Rs 1,600 crore topline by FY28

“With these expansions lined up, we expect a sharp acceleration in revenue growth. Over the next three years, our topline should reach Rs 1,600 crore as the expansions at the Lote and Ambernath plants are completed. In fact, the Ambernath plant is expected to start contributing to revenues from next month,” Wagh said.

She added that the Patalganga facility is expected to take nearly three years to become operational.

New product launches will be the company’s primary growth driver going forward. “We plan to launch three to four new products every year. We are also exploring a large tie-up for contract manufacturing as well as contract development,” Wagh said.

She said Supriya Lifescience is increasingly positioning itself as a niche player in complex, chemistry-led active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), moving away from mass-volume, commoditised products. This strategy has helped the company sustain growth despite volatility in the global API industry arising from factors such as currency fluctuations and regulatory uncertainty.

“Instead of chasing scale in crowded markets, we are strengthening our position as a specialised supplier, focusing on fewer molecules and markets, and building deeper relationships with global customers,” she added.

With 84% of its revenue coming from international markets, Europe leads Supriya Lifescience’s export earnings with a 40% share, followed by Latin America at 22%, while Asia and the Middle East account for the remainder. The domestic market contributes around 14% of overall revenue.

Wagh ruled out any significant impact from US tariffs on the company’s income, noting that direct exposure to the US market is just under 5%, reflecting its deliberate focus on markets where complex products outweigh price competition.

Supriya Lifescience operates two R&D centres — in Lote, focused on lifecycle management and integration, and in Ambernath, dedicated to new APIs and formulations — employing around 60 scientists. The company currently spends about 1% of its revenue on R&D, a figure expected to double as new programmes scale up. The upcoming product pipeline includes liquid anaesthetics, cardiovascular intermediates, contrast media and ADHD-focused products.