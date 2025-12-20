Adani group plans mega hospitality push tied to airports and urban hubs

CHENNAI: The Adani Group is preparing a large-scale entry into the hospitality sector, signalling a strategic expansion beyond its core infrastructure, energy and transport businesses. The conglomerate is understood to be planning a significant investment-led push to build one of India’s largest hotel portfolios, leveraging its control over airports, real estate assets and urban infrastructure projects to create an integrated hospitality ecosystem.

According to reports, the group is looking at developing and owning dozens of hotels across key locations, with a strong emphasis on airport-linked properties, large mixed-use developments and emerging urban centres. Rather than operating hotels itself, the group is expected to follow an asset-heavy, operator-light model, tying up with established global and domestic hospitality brands to manage the properties while Adani retains ownership of the underlying assets. This approach mirrors its broader strategy across airports and logistics, where infrastructure ownership is combined with specialist operating partnerships.

The group’s first major hospitality project is likely to come up in Navi Mumbai, where it has developed and is operating a new international airport, the reports said citing unnamed sources.

According to industry analysts, who pointed to a strong likelihood of such a strategic approach in response to queries from The New Indian Express, the hospitality push is closely aligned with the group’s expanding presence in India’s aviation sector.

Adani Airports already operates several major airports and is actively evaluating further opportunities as the government continues its privatisation programme.

"By embedding hotels, convention centres, retail and entertainment zones within airport precincts, the group aims to transform these assets into high-yield urban hubs rather than relying primarily on aeronautical revenues. Non-aeronautical income streams, including hospitality, will play an increasingly important role in improving the profitability and resilience of airport assets," they say.