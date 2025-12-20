Google urges visa-holding staff to stay put as US embassy delays threaten re-entry

CHENNAI: Google has warned a section of its employees holding US visas to avoid international travel, citing prolonged delays at American embassies and consulates that could prevent timely re-entry into the country. The advisory, communicated internally to staff, reflects growing concern within the company that routine overseas trips now carry the risk of employees being stranded outside the US for months.
The warning applies to employees on several temporary visa categories commonly used in the technology sector, including H-1B and dependent visas, as well as student and exchange visas, Reuters reported on Saturday.
These workers typically need visa stamping at US diplomatic missions abroad before they can return to the country. According to the guidance shared with staff, appointment backlogs at embassies have become so severe that wait times in some cases could stretch close to a year, making even short trips unpredictable.
Google’s immigration and mobility teams have advised affected employees to postpone non-essential travel unless they already possess valid visa stamps that allow re-entry without further processing. Employees have been cautioned that leaving the US without such documentation could result in extended periods abroad, disrupting work responsibilities, personal plans and immigration status. The company has also flagged that there is limited certainty on when delayed appointments might be rescheduled once a worker is stuck overseas.
The development highlights the mounting challenges faced by global technology companies that rely heavily on skilled foreign professionals. International travel is often essential for conferences, training, project coordination and family commitments, but visa uncertainty is increasingly forcing companies and employees to rethink mobility plans. For firms like Google, which operate with globally distributed teams, the inability of key staff to travel freely adds operational complexity and could affect collaboration and project timelines.
The delays are widely attributed to a combination of factors, including tighter scrutiny of visa applications, expanded background and social media checks, and staffing constraints at US embassies, say other reports on US embassy issues. While authorities continue to process applications, the emphasis on more intensive vetting has slowed throughput at many diplomatic missions, particularly in countries that see high volumes of US visa applicants. This has resulted in significant appointment backlogs across multiple regions.
The situation also underscores broader strains within the US immigration system at a time when demand for skilled workers remains strong. Temporary work visas have long been central to the technology industry’s talent pipeline, but recent policy changes, higher fees and administrative bottlenecks have added uncertainty for both employers and employees. For visa holders, the risk of prolonged separation from jobs and families has become a major consideration in deciding whether to travel abroad.
For Google, the internal advisory is less a policy shift than a risk-management measure aimed at protecting employees from unforeseen disruptions. However, it also serves as a signal of how immigration delays are increasingly shaping corporate decisions. As embassy backlogs persist, companies may need to provide additional legal support, adjust travel expectations and explore alternative work arrangements for affected staff.
The warning comes at a time when international travel is picking up, particularly around holiday periods, heightening anxiety among visa-dependent workers. Until processing delays ease and appointment availability improves, many employees are likely to remain reluctant to leave the US, even for urgent personal reasons. The episode illustrates how administrative hurdles, rather than formal travel restrictions, are now a key constraint on global workforce mobility.