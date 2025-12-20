Google urges visa-holding staff to stay put as US embassy delays threaten re-entry

Google’s immigration and mobility teams have advised affected employees to postpone non-essential travel unless they already possess valid visa stamps that allow re-entry without further processing. Employees have been cautioned that leaving the US without such documentation could result in extended periods abroad, disrupting work responsibilities, personal plans and immigration status. The company has also flagged that there is limited certainty on when delayed appointments might be rescheduled once a worker is stuck overseas.

The development highlights the mounting challenges faced by global technology companies that rely heavily on skilled foreign professionals. International travel is often essential for conferences, training, project coordination and family commitments, but visa uncertainty is increasingly forcing companies and employees to rethink mobility plans. For firms like Google, which operate with globally distributed teams, the inability of key staff to travel freely adds operational complexity and could affect collaboration and project timelines.

The delays are widely attributed to a combination of factors, including tighter scrutiny of visa applications, expanded background and social media checks, and staffing constraints at US embassies, say other reports on US embassy issues. While authorities continue to process applications, the emphasis on more intensive vetting has slowed throughput at many diplomatic missions, particularly in countries that see high volumes of US visa applicants. This has resulted in significant appointment backlogs across multiple regions.

The situation also underscores broader strains within the US immigration system at a time when demand for skilled workers remains strong. Temporary work visas have long been central to the technology industry’s talent pipeline, but recent policy changes, higher fees and administrative bottlenecks have added uncertainty for both employers and employees. For visa holders, the risk of prolonged separation from jobs and families has become a major consideration in deciding whether to travel abroad.

For Google, the internal advisory is less a policy shift than a risk-management measure aimed at protecting employees from unforeseen disruptions. However, it also serves as a signal of how immigration delays are increasingly shaping corporate decisions. As embassy backlogs persist, companies may need to provide additional legal support, adjust travel expectations and explore alternative work arrangements for affected staff.

The warning comes at a time when international travel is picking up, particularly around holiday periods, heightening anxiety among visa-dependent workers. Until processing delays ease and appointment availability improves, many employees are likely to remain reluctant to leave the US, even for urgent personal reasons. The episode illustrates how administrative hurdles, rather than formal travel restrictions, are now a key constraint on global workforce mobility.