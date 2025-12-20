Tata Chemicals to acquire Singapore-based Novabay for over Rs 250 crore

Novabay is among the largest premium sodium bicarbonate producers in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China), supplying high-value grades for pharmaceutical, personal care, and food applications. The company holds key cGMP, API, and related certifications, supported by a fully automated facility. With a current capacity of approximately 60,000 tonnes and potential to expand to 100,000 tonnes, Novabay is well-positioned for growth.

The premium-grade sodium bicarbonate market benefits from steady demand in healthcare, personal care, and food sectors. Rising haemodialysis needs, improved access to medical care, and growing consumption in emerging markets drive this demand. We believe this strategic acquisition will accelerate TCL’s long-term growth and value creation.”

Tata Chemicals Limited, a part of over $180 billion Tata Group, is a supplier of choice to Glass, Detergent, Industrial and Chemical sectors. The company also has a presence in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company, Rallis India Limited.