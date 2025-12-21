Big wealth destroyers and how to protect yourself

Wealth destruction often happens subtly through everyday habits, poor decisions, and overlooked financial pitfalls. Here are some of the most common "wealth destroyers" that can erode your net worth over time.

1. High-Interest Debt ( Credit Cards, or Online App Loans)

Why it's a destroyer: Carrying balances on credit cards or other high-interest debt (often 40% p.a.+ Interest charges) leads to compounding interest payments that could otherwise go toward savings or investments.

Steps to save yourself: Create and stick to a budget to track income and expenses. Prioritize paying off high-interest debt first.

2. Impulse Purchases and Lifestyle Inflation–

Why it's a destroyer: Unplanned buys, driven by ads or habits, drain budgets. This includes "keeping up with the Joneses" through peer pressure, where we overspend to impress others, leading to unnecessary expenses that balloon over time.

Steps to save yourself: Shop with a pre-made list to curb spontaneity. Set strict budgets for social outings and limit social media exposure if it triggers spending.

3. Inflation

Why it's a destroyer: Rising prices erode the purchasing power of your money. For example, what cost Rs. 1 in 2015 might cost over 2 today due to inflation, quietly diminishing savings if they're not growing fast enough.

Steps to save yourself: Invest in assets that outpace inflation, such as stocks, real estate, or diversified funds. Consider tax-advantaged vehicles like retirement accounts.

4. Unnecessary Taxes: Income, capital gains, taxes, etc. can claim a large portion of your earnings and growth, especially if defer Use tax-efficient strategies, consult a tax advisor for deductions and credits.

5. Hidden Fees and Conservative Investments

Investment fees (2-3% annually) can reduce returns by 20-30% over decades. Similarly, overly conservative portfolios (e.g., FDs at 4% vs. shares at 8%) limit growth—Rs. 10,000 invested conservatively might grow to Rs. 202,000 in 30 years, versus Rs. 508,000 in shares.

Steps to save yourself: Opt for low-cost index funds or ETFs. Diversify across stocks, bonds, and sectors for balanced risk. Start investing early to leverage compounding, even with small amounts.