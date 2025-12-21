India’s auto growth to hold at 6–8% in 2026 as policy support meets rising costs

NEW DELHI: After a record-breaking year, India's automobile industry is entering 2026 on a relatively strong footing, with sales growth expected in the 6-8 percent range. The outlook is underpinned by policy support, including GST rationalisation, easing monetary conditions, and income tax relief, which together are likely to improve affordability and sustain consumer demand across vehicle segments.

The momentum reflects more than cyclical recovery. Passenger vehicle volumes in 2025 rebounded sharply after a slow start, aided by stronger urban demand, stable rural incomes and improved financing availability.

SUVs continued to dominate demand, while CNG and electric vehicles gained traction, indicating a gradual but steady shift in the powertrain mix rather than a disruptive transition.

However, 2026 is shaping up as a preparatory year ahead of tighter regulations.

The industry faces rising compliance costs as it readies for CAFE norms from 2027 and future emission standards, which could pressure margins and pricing. Mandatory safety requirements, such as ABS and CBS for two-wheelers, are already pushing up entry-level prices and could temper volume growth in price-sensitive segments.

Supply-side constraints remain a structural challenge. While localisation has improved, global uncertainties, tariffs and currency depreciation continue to pose risks, particularly for component-intensive and premium vehicles. Gridlock in supply chains and pricing discipline by OEMs will be critical to sustaining dealer confidence into the first half of 2026.

At the same time, investment cycles are shifting. Automakers are increasingly allocating capital toward electrification, charging infrastructure, and platform upgrades, while also scaling conventional powertrains to meet near-term demand. This dual-track strategy reflects a market that is transitioning gradually rather than pivoting sharply.

Overall, the auto sector's outlook for 2026 is positive but nuanced: growth is likely to persist, supported by policy tailwinds and consumption resilience, yet increasingly shaped by regulatory readiness, cost pressures and the pace at which consumers absorb higher prices and new technologies.

"We expect GST benefits to fully unfold in 2026, driving industry growth to 7-8 percent annually, which will fuel employment generation within the country. In line with market demand, in both domestic and export markets, we will expand our capacity to meet consumer needs," Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi told PTI.

Takeuchi noted that 2025 marked a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki and the Indian automobile industry. After a slow start, the industry accelerated into a high-growth trajectory, thanks to the progressive GST reform, he stated.

The auto major looks at 2026 with optimism and confidence for the overall industry, he stated. "This mega reform rejuvenated the economy, and the passenger vehicle industry is poised to achieve its highest-ever calendar year volumes of 45 lakh units with a growth of 5 percent over the previous year," Takeuchi noted.