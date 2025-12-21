Why mutual funds need ambition to expand

There is a tendency in the mutual fund industry to measure performance based on assets under management. The AUM of the industry has grown to Rs 80 lakh crore in no time, gloat most mutual fund executives. It is not a small achievement. A year ago, it was just Rs 63 lakh crore, according to the industry data. It was merely Rs 30 lakh crore five years ago.

However, AUM growth does not give the whole picture. The number of unique investors in the mutual fund industry is less than six crore. It has grown by 10-11% year over year. However, it is still below potential for a fast-growing economy like India, where the population is nearing 150 crore. That means barely 4% of the country’s population is touched by the mutual fund industry. To add to that, 80% of investors are concentrated in the top 30 cities. In fact, Maharashtra alone accounts for 30-40% of the investors.

Mutual funds are a vehicle for ordinary people to organize their personal finances. They offer exposure to asset classes such as equities, debt, commodities, and real estate or infrastructure. There is a high-decibel campaign run by the Association of Mutual Funds in India, an industry body. Individual companies also run their own awareness campaigns and investor education programmes. Some large mutual fund asset management companies, such as HDFC Asset Management, Nippon Life India, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management, are also listed on stock exchanges. Last week, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, the largest by unique investors, listed at a premium to the IPO price. Investors are betting that mutual fund companies will continue to grow rapidly. However, the growth could face risks under an asset-under-management-oriented approach. At some stage, the mutual fund industry must put its heads together and focus on the way forward to expand its reach.