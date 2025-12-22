Adani's Ambuja Cements to merge ACC and Orient Cement into single 'powerhouse'

NEW DELHI: In a significant move that will reshape India’s cement industry, the board of Ambuja Cements Limited has approved the amalgamation of ACC Limited and Orient Cement Limited. This strategic consolidation, part of the Adani Group’s broader vision, aims to create a unified "One Cement Platform" and a pan-India powerhouse in the building materials sector.

The merger is expected to be completed within the next year, pending requisite regulatory approvals.

This consolidation brings together two of the country's most established brands—Ambuja and ACC—under a single corporate structure. While the corporate entity will be unified, the company confirmed that the ‘Adani Ambuja Cements’ and ‘Adani ACC’ product brands will continue to operate as usual in their respective markets.

Under the approved schemes of amalgamation, Ambuja Cements will issue new shares to eligible shareholders of the merging entities. For ACC shareholders, it will issue 328 equity shares of Ambuja (face value Rs. 2) for every 100 shares of ACC (face value Rs. 10).