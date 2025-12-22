India's real estate sector attracts record $10.4 billion from institutional investors in 2025

Institutional investments in India’s real estate sector peaked at a new high of $10.4 billion in 2025 across 77 transactions. This marks the second straight year of record-breaking performance and a 17% rise from last year’s $8.9 billion, according to property consultant JLL.

Beyond immediate transactions, 2025 also witnessed significant platform commitments totalling $11.43 billion, designed for gradual deployment over the next 3-7 years. The majority of the commitment amount -- $11 billion -- stems from a single platform deal established by Digital Connexion, a strategic joint venture comprising Reliance Industries, Brookfield Asset Management and Digital Realty Trust Inc for data centres.

The office sector has reasserted its dominance in institutional investments, capturing a 58% market share in 2025. This represents a significant recovery from 2024, when the residential sector led with 45% share, followed by office at 28%.

JLL said that as the market matures, investment horizons are expanding beyond traditional sectors, with emerging asset classes including data centers, student housing, life sciences, and healthcare gaining traction.