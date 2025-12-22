Sensex gains nearly 1,100 points in two sessions over rupee recovery and firm global cues

India’s equity market registered healthy gains for the second consecutive session after the rupee made a sharp rebound against the US dollar on Friday and helped maintain its position on Monday. The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 638 points, or 0.75%, to close at 85,567.48, while the Nifty ended at 26,172.40, up 206 points, or 0.79%.

The fresh gains came after the two benchmarks snapped their four-day losing streak on Friday. In the past two sessions, the Sensex has gained 1,086 points, or 1.3%, while the Nifty has climbed 356 points, or 1.4%.

“Indian equities extended their rebound for the second straight session on Monday, supported by a firmer rupee and sustained FII buying over the past three days. The INR strengthened for the second consecutive day, aided by intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Indian rupee hit a record low last week, breaching the 91 mark against the US dollar on heavy foreign capital outflow. It strengthened sharply to 89.60 on Friday, gaining over 0.7% and traded flat near 89.65, holding in a narrow 89.45–89.65 range on Monday as a weaker dollar index around 98.45 and positive sentiment in domestic capital markets offered support.

“The currency has shown a technical reversal after recent intervention-led buying from last week’s lows near 91, stabilizing the currency for now, improving short-term stability. Market focus now shifts to key US data including the PCE price index, new home sales, and weekly jobless claims, which could drive fresh volatility. Technically, support is seen near 90.00, while resistance is placed around 89.25," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.