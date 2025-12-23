New rules for labelling AI content soon: MeitY secretary S Krishnan

The government has finished consultations with the industry on its proposal to make labelling of AI-generated content mandatory, and the new rules will be issued soon, a senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said. According to a report, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the industry has been fairly responsible and understands why AI-generated content needs to be labelled. He said there has been no major opposition to the proposal.

However, companies have asked for clarity on what level of AI use would require a label. They want clear guidelines to differentiate between major changes made using AI and routine technical improvements, such as camera enhancements that improve quality but do not change facts.

Krishnan said the government is now discussing these suggestions with other ministries. “We are deciding which changes to accept, which to modify, and what adjustments to make. This process is ongoing, and the new rules should be released very shortly,” he said.

He added that the government is not imposing new restrictions or asking platforms to register with any third party. “All that is being asked is to label the content,” Krishnan said, stressing that people have the right to know whether content is real or created using AI.