Pakistan gets three bids for privatisation of embattled national carrier

Islamabad: Pakistan received three bids on Tuesday for the privatisation of its embattled national carrier PIA, in what is seen as a litmus test of Islamabad's efforts to sell loss-making state firms.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), long accused by critics of being bloated and poorly run, has found funds drying up as the government struggles with a balance of payments crisis.

"It was essential to make this process transparent because the biggest transaction of Pakistan's history is about to take place," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his cabinet in a televised statement after the bidding process was broadcast live.

"If the bidding is successful, then the privatisation process will take off," Sharif said.

Representatives of the three bidding consortiums each placed their bids for the 75 percent stake on offer in a transparent box.

One is led by the private Pakistani carrier Air Blue, another by Lucky Cement, and another by Arif Habib, an investment firm.

The government will unveil a reference price for PIA later on Wednesday and then announce a winner if the minimum is met.

The sale offer comes after last year's privatisation attempt failed with just one bid for $36 million—far below the $300 million–$305 million wanted by the government.

Before being de-listed from the Pakistan stock exchange, the airline reported a net loss of $437 million for the 2022 full year on revenue of $854 million.