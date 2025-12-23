Puravankara acquires 53-acre land parcel in Bengaluru with GDV of over Rs 4,800 crores

Real estate firm Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Takul, Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in one of the city’s emerging residential growth corridors.
The newly acquired land parcel at Attibele Hobli has a saleable area of 6.4 msft, with a potential gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crores.
Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, “This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets. This reflects our disciplined approach to growth with a long-term view for the organisation, and also confidence in the fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.”
Adding further context, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, said that the project is located in a micro-market marked by strong end-user demand and limited availability of developable land.
“Before this acquisition, during H1 FY26, we added a total of 6.36 million sq ft of developable area in Bengaluru and Mumbai, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 9,100 crores. The addition of another Rs 4,800 crores brings the potential GDV to Rs 13,900 crores and the developable area to 12.76 msft for the year to date.”
“Earlier this year, we also advanced our Bengaluru growth plans through strategic acquisitions. This includes partnering with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru, with a developable area of 3.48 msft and a potential GDV of over Rs 3,300 crores, as well as a joint development for a 5.5-acre parcel in Balegere, East Bengaluru, with a developable area of 0.85 msft and a potential GDV of over Rs 1,000 crores,” added Sasalu.
As of September 30, 2025, Puravankara has completed 93 projects totalling 55 million sq ft across nine cities—Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company's total land bank is 32 msft, and ongoing projects total 34 msft.