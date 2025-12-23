Puravankara acquires 53-acre land parcel in Bengaluru with GDV of over Rs 4,800 crores

Real estate firm Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Takul, Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in one of the city’s emerging residential growth corridors.

The newly acquired land parcel at Attibele Hobli has a saleable area of 6.4 msft, with a potential gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crores.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, “This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets. This reflects our disciplined approach to growth with a long-term view for the organisation, and also confidence in the fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.”

Adding further context, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, said that the project is located in a micro-market marked by strong end-user demand and limited availability of developable land.