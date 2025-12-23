Swiggy executed 3.25 biryani orders per second in 2025

Continuing its decade-long dominance, Biryani claimed the top spot in Swiggy’s 2025 orders with 93 million units, equating to 194 orders per minute or 3.25 every second. According to the 10th edition of “How India Swiggy’d”, Chicken biryani led at 57.7 million orders, driving the highest repeat purchases among variants. Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizzas at 40.1 million and veg dosa at 26.2 million.

When it comes to desserts, white chocolate cake topped with 6.9 million orders, ahead of chocolate cake (5.4 million) and gulab jamun (4.5 million). Indian sweets like kaju barfi (2 million) and besan ladoo (1.9 million) rounded out popular picks. Global cuisines entered the carts with Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (12 million+ orders), Korean (4.7 million orders) cuisines becoming consumer favourites. Matcha was the most searched global cuisine in 2025.

A foodie in Mumbai redefined “dining all day” and placed 3,196 food orders on Swiggy in 2025. This was almost 9 food orders per day and was the highest in the country. Single highest billing for dining out was done by two customers in Bengaluru and two customers in Mumbai of Rs 3 lakhs each. In Pune, a customer made a single highest payment of Rs 173,885.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “It isn’t just about the mind-blowing 93 million biryanis ordered, the growing appetite for global cuisines, or rediscovering local favourites. It’s about what sits beneath those numbers: moods, memories, and moments that people chose to celebrate with food.”

Idli emerged as the morning favourite with 11 million orders, followed by Veg Dosas (9.6 million orders). Veg and Medhu Vadas ranked 3rd and 4th. During late night hours (12am - 2am), Chicken Burgers were the most ordered food with 2.3 million orders. Chicken Biryani, Veg Burgers, and Veg Pizzas were amongst the top favourites in the list of late night binges.

Swiggy said that Dining out gained popularity in emerging markets like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Dehradun, Vadodara and Mangalore also featured in the top 20 cities using Swiggy Dineout. Users of Dineout saved Rs 774 crore nationwide, including Rs 20 crore in Jaipur, Rs 19 crore in Chandigarh, and Rs 16.7 crore in Ahmedabad. When it comes to special occasions, bookings of Valentine's Day this year grew by 130% year-on-year with one customer from Pune spending Rs 119,257 on a single outing.