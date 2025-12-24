Bharti Enterprises and  Warburg Pincus to buy 49% stake in Haier India

Haier India is currently among the top three consumer durables companies in the country. Its product portfolio spans air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, washing machines, and kitchen appliances. Over the past seven years, the company has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25%, one of the highest in the industry.

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express (TNIE), Haier India said it is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore over the next three to four years. The Chinese brand, which manufactures televisions, air conditioners, and refrigerators, currently operates two manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida and Pune, and plans to set up a third unit in western or southern India.

“We are still finalising the location. It could be in the western or southern part of India. The investment will be approximately Rs 3,500 crore, implemented in phases, and will generate around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs,” said NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India.

Established in 2003, Haier Appliances India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Haier Singapore Investment Holding Pte. Ltd. The company began manufacturing in India in 2007 and has built a strong presence in the refrigerator, television, and air-conditioner segments. Haier closed the current year with revenue of around Rs 11,000 crore. It currently holds a 14% market share in refrigerators, 14% in washing machines, and 8% in air conditioners. For the next financial year, Haier is targeting revenue of Rs 14,500 crore and aims to grow across all product categories.