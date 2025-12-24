Dalal Street takes a breather as holiday calm keeps markets range-bound

Sectoral performance was mixed. Banking and financial stocks showed some pressure, with investors booking profits after recent gains. Information technology, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical stocks also weighed on the benchmarks, mirroring cautious global cues and selective selling in large-cap names. In contrast, pockets of strength were visible in consumer-facing stocks and autos, where select counters managed to post gains despite the broader market’s softness. The broader market showed a mixed trend, with advances and declines largely balanced, indicating consolidation rather than broad-based weakness.

From a global perspective, cues were mixed. Early optimism stemming from encouraging signals in overseas markets faded as the session progressed, partly due to the absence of fresh leads and thin participation. With major global markets also operating at reduced strength during the holiday period, Indian equities lacked directional support from abroad.

Market participants said the day’s movement was largely driven by technical factors and short-term positioning. After the recent rally that pushed indices closer to record levels, some investors preferred to lock in gains, especially in index heavyweights. At the same time, there was no sign of panic selling, suggesting confidence in the medium-term outlook remains intact.

Technically, analysts noted that the Nifty continues to trade within a consolidation band, with immediate support around the 26,100 level and resistance near the recent highs. A decisive move on either side is likely to depend on fresh catalysts, such as earnings announcements, global macroeconomic data, or clearer signals on foreign institutional flows.

"Selling pressure intensified in the latter half of the day, with price action forming a clear sequence of lower highs and lower lows signalling continued distribution and waning momentum. The index gravitated toward the 26,100–26,130 support zone, where some buying interest emerged, but it lacked the strength to trigger a meaningful rebound. A close near the day’s lows reflects sustained seller control and fragile sentiment. Unless the Nifty decisively reclaims the 26,200 level, the short-term outlook remains cautious, with downside risks extending toward 26,100 and lower. A sustained move above resistance is essential to restore near-term confidence," R Ponmudi, CEO, Enrich Money.

Overall, the market’s close on December 24 reflected a pause rather than a reversal. The cautious tone, low volumes and narrow range underline a wait-and-watch approach as investors head into the year-end, with attention expected to shift to upcoming earnings and global developments as trading activity picks up after the holidays.