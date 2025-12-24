Delhi High Court reserves orders on Sunjay Kapur estate dispute after hearing concludes

The dispute involves rival claims over the personal assets of the deceased industrialist. Through the interim injunction application, the children have sought protective measures to prevent any actions that could affect the disputed estate while the case is still under consideration.

The court did not specify when it would pronounce its order. The outcome of the interim plea is expected to have a bearing on the management and control of the estate until the matter is finally adjudicated.

The court battle over the personal estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur began soon after his death earlier this year, triggering a high-profile inheritance dispute within the family. Kapur, a prominent businessman with substantial personal wealth, is survived by his widow and children from two marriages. Tensions surfaced when differences emerged over the distribution and control of his personal assets, leading to legal proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

The dispute largely revolves around a will said to have been executed shortly before Kapur’s death, which is claimed to leave the bulk of his personal estate to his widow. His children from an earlier marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor have challenged the document, raising concerns about its authenticity and the circumstances under which it came to light. They have alleged that crucial details about the estate were not disclosed to them and have sought a comprehensive accounting of assets, along with court protection to prevent any transfer or dilution of the estate during the pendency of the case.

The litigation has since expanded to include wider questions about access to financial information, transparency in the handling of assets, and the preservation of the estate until final adjudication. With multiple family members asserting competing claims, the case has underscored deep divisions over inheritance rights and the future management of the late industrialist’s personal wealth.