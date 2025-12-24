Housing sales plunge to 17-quarter low in October-December quarter

“Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season. However, the recent decline reflects a shift toward premiumisation in the market, as evidenced by value growth despite a contraction in volumes. This trend has been continuing from 2024,” said Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquitysaid.

Jasuja explained that for instance, in 2023, approximately 4.81 lakh units were launched with a total value of Rs 6.3 lakh crore. In contrast, 2024 saw the launch of 4.11 lakh units - around 70,000 fewer units - yet with a higher aggregate value of Rs 6.8 lakh crore.

Industry insiders stated that there is a dearth of buyers in the affordable and mid-income segment and it is only the elite sector that is driving sales. Promoter of the Delhi NCR-based real estate firm said that there is no intention or willingness among developers to launch affordable properties.

“Further, a delay by commercial banks to lower interest rates and a sharp appreciation in property prices is having an impact on total volumes. This trend will likely continue in 2026,” the promoter said while requesting anonymity.

Jasuja said that significant funds raised by developers in 2025 are expected to translate into increased project launches in 2026. He added that improved transmission by banks of the cumulative 125 bps repo rate reduction could lead to lower home loan rates, further supporting demand.