CII outlines four-point fiscal strategy for macroeconomic stability ahead of Budget

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has outlined a four-point fiscal strategy focusing on debt sustainability, fiscal transparency, revenue mobilisation and expenditure efficiency, calling on the government to sustain macroeconomic stability while supporting long-term growth in the forthcoming Union Budget.

In a pre-Budget representation released on Wednesday, CII said India is currently witnessing a rare Goldilocks phase, marked by strong economic growth alongside contained inflation. Real GDP growth stood at 8% in the first half of FY26, while price pressures have remained well anchored, reflecting prudent fiscal and monetary management.

“India has achieved a rare convergence of high growth, low inflation and improving fiscal indicators. The next Union Budget must continue this momentum through disciplined fiscal management and deeper institutional reforms,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

At the core of CII’s proposal is adherence to the government’s debt glide path, which targets a public debt-to-GDP ratio of 50±1% by FY31. The industry body said maintaining central government debt at around 54.5% of GDP and the fiscal deficit at about 4.2% of GDP by FY27 would help preserve macroeconomic credibility while supporting growth. However, it cautioned that fiscal consolidation must extend beyond the Centre to States and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), whose finances increasingly influence overall debt dynamics.

To enhance predictability and institutional credibility, CII has recommended reviving the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework with a rolling three-to-five-year roadmap covering revenues, expenditure and debt. It also proposed the creation of a Fiscal Performance Index to assess the quality of public finances across the Centre and States, with performance-linked fiscal transfers to incentivise reforms. In addition, a Fiscal Stability Report should be institutionalised to assess risks arising from commodity price shocks, financial volatility and climate-related disruptions.