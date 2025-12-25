India’s FTA marathon: Can it narrow a near $17-billion trade gap?

India is in the midst of its most intense free trade agreement (FTA) push yet, with 2025 marking the highest number of trade pact signings in a single year. During the year, India signed three major FTAs, while the agreement with the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) coming into force. Collectively, these deals are expected to unlock trade and investment opportunities worth nearly $260 billion in the coming years.

However, despite the aggressive FTA drive, India continues to run a combined trade deficit of nearly $17 billion with these partner regions in 2024-25. India’s trade deficit stands at $20.47 billion with EFTA and $2.48 billion with Oman, even as it enjoys a surplus with the UK and New Zealand. The agreements offer tariff-free access across sectors ranging from engineering goods and textiles to pharmaceuticals, seafood and processed foods—giving exporters an opportunity to move up the value chain, even as negotiations test India’s stance on labour standards, sustainability and market access.

Diversifying export markets has emerged as a key priority for India as it seeks to cushion the impact of higher tariffs, particularly from the US. As highlighted by the Ministry of Commerce, India has fast-tracked trade negotiations with several regions to minimise the fallout from US tariff hikes.

The first FTA concluded in 2025 was the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK in July. The pact aims to double bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030 from about $56 billion at present. India currently enjoys a merchandise trade surplus of $5.96 billion with the UK in FY25. Under the agreement, the UK will provide duty-free access for nearly 99% of Indian exports across key sectors such as textiles, automotive components, footwear and pharmaceuticals.

Following the imposition of steep US tariffs in August, the Indian government stepped up trade negotiations with several countries and regions, including the US. While the India-EFTA FTA was implemented in October, the year concluded with the signing of FTAs with New Zealand and Oman in December. The India-EFTA pact alone is expected to unlock $100 billion in investments over 15 years.