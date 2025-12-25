Nvidia joins big tech deal wave, to sign $20 bn in-licensing pact for Groq chip technology and talent

As part of the deal, Nvidia will hire key members of Groq’s leadership team, including its founder and chief executive Jonathan Ross, a former Google engineer who played a central role in developing the search giant’s early AI chips. Other senior executives and engineers will also move to Nvidia, bolstering its in-house expertise in alternative chip designs. Groq will appoint a new chief executive and continue running its cloud services business, signalling that it is not being absorbed into Nvidia but instead repositioned after losing much of its top leadership.

The scale of the "exclusive licensing agreement" has drawn attention because of the significant size of the deal. Rather than buying Groq outright, Nvidia has opted for a non-exclusive licensing agreement combined with what is effectively a high-profile acqui-hire. This mirrors a broader pattern seen this year across the technology sector, with companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Meta choosing partnerships, licensing and talent transfers over full takeovers as regulatory scrutiny of large mergers intensifies.

From Nvidia’s perspective, the deal addresses several strategic priorities at once. It gives the company access to a different approach to chip design at a time when customers are demanding better performance for inference workloads, which are becoming central to applications such as chatbots, autonomous systems and enterprise AI tools. It also allows Nvidia to absorb some of the industry’s most experienced AI chip engineers without triggering the delays and risks associated with a major acquisition review. At the same time, by keeping the licence non-exclusive, Nvidia can argue that it is not shutting competitors out of Groq’s technology, a point that may matter as regulators take a closer look at Big Tech’s influence over the AI ecosystem.

For Groq, the deal is both a validation and a turning point. Nvidia’s interest underscores the technical credibility of its inference-focused chips in a market dominated by GPUs. However, the departure of its founder and senior leadership raises questions about how the company will maintain momentum as a standalone player. Continuing its cloud business suggests Groq intends to remain relevant as a service provider and technology developer, but its long-term trajectory will depend on how effectively it can rebuild leadership and differentiate itself as competition in AI hardware intensifies.

At an industry level, the agreement highlights how the AI chip race is evolving. The focus is shifting from sheer computing power for training to efficiency, speed and cost control in deployment. As demand for inference explodes, large players are increasingly willing to look beyond their own architectures and tap external innovation, even if that means blurring the line between partnership and acquisition. If regulators continue to frown on traditional mergers, such hybrid deals may become the preferred route for consolidating expertise and technology in the AI sector.

Overall, Nvidia’s move to license Groq’s technology and hire its top executives reflects both confidence and caution. It reinforces Nvidia’s determination to remain at the centre of the AI hardware universe while adapting its dealmaking strategy to a more constrained regulatory and competitive environment. The success of this approach will ultimately be judged by whether Nvidia can translate Groq’s inference know-how into tangible performance gains and whether such deals reshape how power and innovation are distributed in the fast-moving AI chip market.