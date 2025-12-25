Ola Electric says it has secured Rs 366.78 crore PLI-Auto incentive for FY25

Ola Electric said on Thursday that it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme) for claims pertaining to FY 2024-25.

According to Ola Electric, the sanction pertains to the Demand Incentive for the Determined Sales Value for FY 2024-25, and authorises a payment of Rs 366.78 crore to be released through IFCI Limited, the designated financial institution for disbursement under the scheme. The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time, it said.

This comes a week after founder Bhavish Aggarwal divested a 2.2% stake valued at more than Rs 324 crore in the company. The selling by the promoter drove the company’s share to an all-time low close of Rs 31.46 on December 18. Since then, Ola Electric shares have recovered 12-13% as the company clarified that the transaction was undertaken to repay a promoter-level loan of Rs 260 crore fully and to release all 3.93% shares previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges.