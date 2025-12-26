After record splurge during festive season, credit card spending falls 12% in November

After the record jump in the previous months driven by festive spending, overall credit card spends fell sharply in November to Rs 1.88 trillion, down by 11.9% on-month, indicating pressure on discretionary consumption amid a high base when the total spends had crossed the Rs 2 trillion mark.

All major issuers saw the spend on their cards declining, with Axis Bank seeing it falling by 15.9%, ICICI Bank by 15.8% and State Bank of India to the tune of 15.2%, while the market leader HDFC Bank saw its spends declining by a moderate 10%. In contrast, Federal Bank stood out, reporting an 8% on-month increase in card spends.

After crossing the Rs 2-trillion in September and October, amid festive spends and the GST rate cuts, credit card spending eased to Rs 1.89 trillion in November with major issuers reporting on-month declines.

As a result, all the major credit issuers saw a drop in spending. The largest issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 10.33% on-month decline in spending to Rs 55,552.27 crore from Rs 61,955 crore in October. SBI Cards’ transactions declined by 15.16% to Rs 33,936 crore, ICICI Bank saw a 13.64% drop to Rs 34,159 crore and Axis Bank recorded a nearly 16% fall to Rs 20,526.4 crore, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank.

However, the number of outstanding credit cards rose marginally to 114.9 million from to 114.02 million in October. The largest credit card issuer, HDFC Bank's customer base stood at 25.64 million, while SBI’s came second with 21.74 million, followed by ICICI Bank at 18.58 million and Axis Bank at 15.57 million cards.

The outstanding credit cards rose 7.13% on-year from 107.23 million in November 2024.

September saw the credit card spending hitting a record high of Rs 2.17 trillion, up a significant 23% on-year fueled by festive season demand, aggressive bank offers, and GST rate cuts boosting discretionary spending. On a on-month basis, the growth was 14% from August and the average spend per card also increased to Rs 19,144, up 15%.

The trend continued into October as well with spending rising by 6% on-year but decreased marginally by 1.1% on-month to Rs 2.15 trillion.