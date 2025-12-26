Coforge to acquire US-based Encora in $2.35 billion deal

CHENNAI: IT services provider Coforge on Friday announced that it will acquire US-based technology firm Encora from private equity major Advent International in a deal valued at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, marking one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian mid-tier IT company.

The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Coforge’s presence in the North American market and strengthen its capabilities in digital engineering, cloud services and data-led solutions. Encora, which has a strong footprint in the US and delivery centres across Latin America and India, serves clients across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, technology and consumer industries.