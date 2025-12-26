Coforge to acquire US-based Encora in $2.35 billion deal

CHENNAI: IT services provider Coforge on Friday announced that it will acquire US-based technology firm Encora from private equity major Advent International in a deal valued at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, marking one of the largest overseas acquisitions by an Indian mid-tier IT company.
The acquisition is expected to significantly expand Coforge’s presence in the North American market and strengthen its capabilities in digital engineering, cloud services and data-led solutions. Encora, which has a strong footprint in the US and delivery centres across Latin America and India, serves clients across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, technology and consumer industries.
Coforge said the transaction aligns with its long-term growth strategy of scaling high-value digital offerings and deepening relationships with global clients. The deal is also likely to enhance Coforge’s access to specialised talent and accelerate its move up the value chain in a competitive global IT services market.
The company added that the acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals, and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Upon completion, Encora will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Coforge